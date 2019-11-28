Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the judgment of the Court of Appeal with affirmed his re-election as a victory for the people of the state.

Concise News had reported the appellate court had in a unanimous judgement on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the poll, Emmanuel Jime, for lacking in merit.

Also, the appellate court awarded the sum of N150,000 fine against the APC candidate for time-wasting.

Meanwhile, the judgment resolved all the issues against the appellants, governor Ortom and the PDP.

Reacting to his victory, governor Ortom in a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, commended the judgment which upheld the mandate given to him by the Benue people.

He said that the court’s verdict has not only validated the earlier judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal but also confirmed the choice of Benue voters in the 2019 polls.

Ortom thanked God for giving him the opportunity to lead the state for another term and appreciated the leadership and members of the PDP in the state, as well as the people of the state.

The governor specially commended his legal team for its outstanding performance at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal and stressed that the task of building the state was the responsibility of all the people.

The governor emphasised the willingness of his administration to collaborate with sons and daughters of the state irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin, for a greater Benue.

He, therefore, called on the APC candidate and other contestants in the last election to join hands with him to develop the state.