The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in the March 9 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgement delivered on Thursday, Justice O.A. Belgore dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the poll, Emmanuel Jime, for lacking in merit.

Also, the appellate court awarded the sum of N150,000 fine against the APC candidate for time-wasting.

Meanwhile, the judgment resolved all the issues against the appellants, governor Ortom and the PDP.

Recall that a five-man panel of the court had last Thursday reserved judgment in the appeal after listening to the arguments from counsel to the parties in the case.

The movement of the hearing of the case from the Appeal Court, Makurdi Division, to the Abuja Division caused anxiety, with the state chapter of the PDP expressing concerns.

It was gathered on Wednesday that top government officials had relocated to Abuja for the judgment.

The APC and its candidate had asked the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the election petitions tribunal which upheld Ortom’s re-elect.

Governor Ortom contested for re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after defecting from the APC.