Popular sex therapist, Jaruma has vowed to provide support former BBNaija housemate, Ella in boosting her music career, Concise News reports.

This comes days after Ella took to Instagram to declare her intention to quit music due to financial struggles and stress that comes with production of music.

In a one minute and 27 seconds long video she tagged ‘My Dream vs Reality: Sad Truth”, Ella explained that she has to let go of the dream she had at age 9.

“Doing music in Nigeria as an independent artiste requires a lot of money and I have done it on my own so far with no form of sponsorship and I have my mum to cater for” she said.

In her reaction to the video, Jaruma said “Ella anyone who wants to help you now, they will say clout chaser! The last time I came through for u what did people say??? Do u know the price u will pay 🤦‍♀️ I have been there for people since 2016.”

Ella thereafter praised Jaruma in a short video, while also urging people not to troll the sex therapist again.

Reacting again, Jaruma shared Ella’s video on her handle, while vowing to help the reality star’s career.