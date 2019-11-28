The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned a suspected fraudster who has been using the name of the agency’s boss, Ibrahim Magu, to commit fraud.

The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the agency arraigned the suspect, Robert Terfa Swem, before Justice M. L Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in the state capital.

The agency said the fake ‘Ibrahim Magu’ has been using the name of the EFCC boss to harass and blackmail senior officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for bribes to ‘kill’ spurious corruption investigations.

He was arraigned on three- count charges bordering on obtaining by false pretences contrary to Section 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Concise News reports that the agency said it arrested the suspect in October for using its chairman’s name to blackmail directors of the NDDC.

In a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesman, the commission said Terfa sought bribes from the NDDC officials to “kill phantom corruption investigations” against them.

Terfa was arrested in Juanita Hotel, Port Harcourt, where he was holding a meeting with some NDDC directors over a “phoney offer to remove their names from the list of individuals being investigated by the commission”.

Allegedly claiming to be representing Ibrahim Magu, Terfa was said to have assured the directors that their names would be removed from an NDDC audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commission also said it arrested a syndicate of internet fraudsters who used a cloned document of the EFCC and Magu’s forged signature to defraud Patricia Walker, a 60-year-old American lady.

The four-man gang was arrested on Friday by EFCC’s Benin zonal office using intelligence obtained from the victim.

“The suspects are: Onoghere Romina ( aka Pastor Joseph Romeo), Emoregan Fidelis Kelly ( aka Williams Brian), Sunday Obi (aka Stuart Symington) and Remember Akpobome,” the statement read.

“They are alleged to have defrauded Walker of an aggregate sum of $850,000 in a dating scam. The syndicate started milking Walker in 2014 when they defrauded her of $375,163.63.

“To further hoodwink Walker to part with more money, the syndicate in 2017 forwarded forged documents and letters, including a fake letter of guarantee from EFCC and purportedly signed by the Chairman, Ibrahim Magu and one Yomi Balogun whom they claimed is the Head of Operations, Lagos.

“In the said letter, the syndicate told their victim to pay $157,000 in order to receive ‘your consignment boxes in our custody of $10 million and another $3 million deposited in our office a few days ago by OFAC”.

“Items recovered from the suspects include forged documents, including ‘Payment Guarantee’ from the Office of the President of Nigeria and mobile phones.”