Herdsmen and farmers have sealed a Peace Accord in Bole, Yola South Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa on Thursday.

Concise News understands that the Peace Accord was meant to prevent conflicts between the two groups.

The move was initiated by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Murmushi Development Foundation.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Babagari Baraya, it felt the need to organize the Peace Accord.

“Following conflicts between herders and farmers in Numan and other communities in the state, we felt that we need to maintain peace in Bole, having sensed similar tension brewing in the community, so we decided to bring the two groups to the table for a dialogue,” he said.

“We listened to complaints from representatives of farmers and those of herders before bringing the two parties together to discuss and proffer solutions.”

Baraya noted that “We collaborated with British Council under its Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCM) programme to arrive where we are today which is signing of the accord.

“We already have a 20-member Mediation Committee comprising representatives of both parties which has the village head as chairman to ensure implementation of agreements reached to promote peaceful coexistence.”