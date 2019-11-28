The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not planning a third term in office in 2023, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the APC said this on Thursday in a reaction to a legal action taken by a self-proclaimed member of the party Charles Enya, seeking an amendment of the constitution to let Buhari run for a third term.

According to the APC, Buhari did not mince words when he said he has no intention of going for another four-year term in 2023.

“The NEC meeting highlights released to the media by the party equally quoted the President admonishing APC members, leaders and elected officials to reposition themselves in their respective constituencies so as to sustain the administration’s landmark legacies beyond 2023 when the President’s constitutionally permitted terms end,” the APC said.

“The president said history would not be fair to members if the APC collapses after his second term. What better proof is required of the President’s resolve to abide by the constitution on term limit?

“The Party is, however, by this statement sending a strong signal to such other busybodies like Charles Enya who may be contemplating testing the resolve of our government on our mission to work for the best for our country to be ready to face the law.”

Furthermore, the APC said: “We would follow this new enemy of our country, who is most likely being sponsored by the desperate and misguided opposition, every step of the way, using all legal means to thwart his devilish efforts to create chaos in our country.

“As a party, we would not take kindly to anyone or group causing an unnecessary distraction for this administration through anti-democratic actions. As a country, we are several years behind where we ought to be.

“The President Buhari-led administration is focused on the onerous responsibility of delivering good governance.

“We are focused on revamping our moribund infrastructure, growing the economy, fighting corruption, creating the right environment for our teeming youths to deploy their creative energies, and providing adequate security for all of our people.

“We have tried to find out the status of this character claiming to be a member of our party.

“If he turns out to be our member, we would ensure the party organ that has the responsibility to act on this matter promptly commence the process of expelling him. We are a progressive party and we do not have space for anti-democratic forces and charlatans.”