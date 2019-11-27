prayer points RCCG 2019 fasting november
Enoch and Foluke Adeboye

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) November 2019 fasting prayer points for Day 28, Thursday will be for the December 2019 “Let’s Go a Fishing.”

Concise News understands that the “Let’s Go a Fishing” is basically evangelism; outreach platform of the RCCG.

The RCCG November 2019 fasting prayer points for Day 28 has Mark 16:15 as the anchor Bible verse as well as Mat. 4:19.

RCCG November 2019 Fasting Prayer Points Day 28

Below is the prayer points for the Redeemed November 2019 fasting prayer points with scriptures:

  1. Bless the Lord O my soul and all that is within me. Bless His Holy Name. Psa 103: 1
  2. Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul
  3. Thank God for His goodness and mercy over your life and family members,
  4. Let us give all the glory to God for the reality of the power of resurrection in RCCG mission. Matt. 28:1-4.
  5. Let us thank God for using let’s Go A Fishing program to populate His kingdom. Acts. 2:37-47.
  6. Father; give more strengths and anointing for your son Daddy G O as he takes the lead in the programme. Deut.33:25
  7. Father; empower all the Pastors, Ministers and Church workers, use them mightily in this year “let’s go a fishing”. Josh.14:11; 1Chron.29:12; Josh. 14:9.
  8. Let us pray for divine visitation during the coming let’s go a fishing all over the world. Psa.111:9; Ps.113:9-10; Gen.49:25.
  9. Let us pray for an unprecedented harvest of souls during the programme in all locations. Acts 2:41
  10.  Let us pray for the power of revival in our let’s go a fishing programme to come up with enthusiasm as in the early days when it first stated. Psa 110:3
  11.  Father: renew our zeal; give us labourers, committed workers, who are willing to sacrifice by giving themselves wholly for the work of soul-winning. Psa 110:3
  12. Pray that the soul harvested during the programme will be followed up, discipled and remain
  13. Father; grant us needed provisions and financial resources for the programme in Jesus name
  14. Father; give us those fishes carrying the resources and potentials that will take away our reproach into our net in our programme this year. Matt 17:27
  15.  Father; deliver into our net fishes carrying the money for the gospel in Jesus name. Matt 17:27

 

 