The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) November 2019 fasting prayer points for Day 28, Thursday will be for the December 2019 “Let’s Go a Fishing.”
Concise News understands that the “Let’s Go a Fishing” is basically evangelism; outreach platform of the RCCG.
The RCCG November 2019 fasting prayer points for Day 28 has Mark 16:15 as the anchor Bible verse as well as Mat. 4:19.
RCCG November 2019 Fasting Prayer Points Day 28
Below is the prayer points for the Redeemed November 2019 fasting prayer points with scriptures:
- Bless the Lord O my soul and all that is within me. Bless His Holy Name. Psa 103: 1
- Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul
- Thank God for His goodness and mercy over your life and family members,
- Let us give all the glory to God for the reality of the power of resurrection in RCCG mission. Matt. 28:1-4.
- Let us thank God for using let’s Go A Fishing program to populate His kingdom. Acts. 2:37-47.
- Father; give more strengths and anointing for your son Daddy G O as he takes the lead in the programme. Deut.33:25
- Father; empower all the Pastors, Ministers and Church workers, use them mightily in this year “let’s go a fishing”. Josh.14:11; 1Chron.29:12; Josh. 14:9.
- Let us pray for divine visitation during the coming let’s go a fishing all over the world. Psa.111:9; Ps.113:9-10; Gen.49:25.
- Let us pray for an unprecedented harvest of souls during the programme in all locations. Acts 2:41
- Let us pray for the power of revival in our let’s go a fishing programme to come up with enthusiasm as in the early days when it first stated. Psa 110:3
- Father: renew our zeal; give us labourers, committed workers, who are willing to sacrifice by giving themselves wholly for the work of soul-winning. Psa 110:3
- Pray that the soul harvested during the programme will be followed up, discipled and remain
- Father; grant us needed provisions and financial resources for the programme in Jesus name
- Father; give us those fishes carrying the resources and potentials that will take away our reproach into our net in our programme this year. Matt 17:27
- Father; deliver into our net fishes carrying the money for the gospel in Jesus name. Matt 17:27