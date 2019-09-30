The Presidency has said that it can not interfere in the continued detention of the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Special Adviser to President Muhammdu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina stated this during a live political programme, Politics Today, aired on Channels television.

Concise News recalls that the Federal Government had filed charges bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against the publisher of SaharaReporters.

Sowore, who was also the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), is charged alongside Olawale Bakare, also known as Mandate, in a seven-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

The Department of State Services (DSS), who are currently detaining Sowore, had claimed that the publisher of SaharaReporters was involved in acts of terrorism and plotted to topple the government; allegations he has since denied.

However, Adesina pointed out that Sowore’s prosecution was still unravelling within the realms of the security and judiciary.

According to him, “It is an issue that is unraveling and I think it is still in the realm of security and judiciary.

“The DSS has a spokesman in Peter Afunanya. If you ask him this question, I m sure he will be able to respond.”

The presidential spokesman said that he had not been briefed by his principal on the stand of the presidency.

Adesina added, “As we are now, I think it is premature for the presidency to weigh into this matter but when the presidency speaks, it should be the final position on this.

“The President had been away. He came into the country yesterday. I have not been briefed. If he says this is our position on this matter then I can speak on it.

“Because I have not been briefed, I won’t be able to say much but I am sure as a media house, if you try to speak with the spokesman of the DSS he may oblige.”