As the nation celebrates her 59th Independence anniversary on Tuesday, President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has advised Nigerians to ‘be positive in their utterances’ because negative remarks has taken the country to ‘no where’.

Concise News reports that the televangelist insinuated that selfish leaders should be ‘handed over to God’.

He writes on his verified Twitter handle on Monday: “Nigeria is 59 tommorrow…pls let’s be positive in our utterances…negativity has gotten us no where..yes,we have been inflicted with selfish leaders and greedy politicians..they will get their reward..but we won’t verbally mutilate our nation anymore..pls speak positive 2moro.”

Independence Day in Nigeria

Independence Day is an official national holiday in Nigeria, celebrated on the first of October. It marks Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British rule on 1 October 1960.

In New York, Nigeria’s Independence Day has been marked by celebrations in the streets since 1991. The celebrations in the U.S. are the largest celebrations outside of Nigeria, and usually attract around 75,000 people every year.

Meanwhile, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President says God has taken away the protection of the enemies of Nigeria.

The professor of Law said on Sunday at the 59th Independence Day Church Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja that: “God had promised, through the mouths of His trusted prophets, that He is giving us a New Nigeria! May I announce to you today that God is ready to take us into the Promised Land, the new Nigeria!”