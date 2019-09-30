Nigerian comedians Ay and Williams Uchemba were seen in a viral video imitating the fight that occurred between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Mercy and Tacha.

Concise News earlier reported that the duo engaged in a fight that almost got physical after hurling abusive words at each other on Friday September 27.

Mercy and Tacha’s clash happened after Seyi, the Head of House, asked the former to come to the lounge so all housemates could read Biggie’s scroll together, but the video vixen came out late for the reading.

This did not go down well with Tacha who rained insults at Mercy.

Mercy did not keep quiet, as she fought back with the word ‘odour’ featuring in her response to the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter.

The heated argument thereby led to the disqualification of Tacha, as she breached the house rule by drawing Mercy’s hair.

Ay and Uchemba have however recreated their edition of the fight between Tacha and the video vixen

Just recently, Music producer Lord Sky came up with a music idea from a heated argument between Tacha and Omashola.

The duo had engaged in a fight after she started dragging a rope for the Munch IT challenge during her stay in big brother house.

Lord Sky, in a video shared on his Twitter handle, created a music from the argument.

The altercation that paved way for the beat went this way:

“Omashola: Chihuahua

Tacha: Dog

Omashola: Chihuahua

Tacha: Dog”