Three suspected ‘one chance’ operators have been killed on Monday for allegedly robbing a lady in a car at Dutse Alhaji, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

Concise News understands that the robbers were killed with stones after which their bodies and their operational vehicle were set ablaze with tyres.

Posing as passengers in the vehicle, the suspected robbers were said to have dispossessed their victim of her belongings after which they reportedly pushed her out of the car.

An eyewitness told the Punch that: “The one chance robbers, after taking their victim’s money, phone and other belongings, pushed her out of their vehicle, but some Okada riders saw them and gave them a hot chase.

“They caught up with the robbers under the Dutse Alhaji bridge. They burnt two of them inside their vehicle while the third one who attempted to escape into Dutse Alhaji market was also caught and stoned to death. His body was then set ablaze with old tyres and fuel.”

It was gathered that the police could not save the deceased as they were overwhelmed by the people who insisted on meting out jungle justice on them.

The remains of the robbers were said to have been evacuated by the police.