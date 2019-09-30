Oyo Govt Speaks On Tax Increment

The Oyo State Government has assured the people of the state that it will not increase tax on business enterprises to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Concise News reports that John Adeleke, the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Internal Revenue Service, gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to Adeleke, Governor Seyi Makinde is a people-friendly governor and would show empathy in his dealings on all issues.

He said the government is working assiduously to capture other areas that had not been explored to generate more revenue.

”A culture of efficient and leak-proof collection in all areas of revenue would be put in place.

“Instead of tax increment, we are emphasising efficient collection of existing revenue and we are bringing our informal sector into the tax net.

“The good performance of Governor Makinde has also changed the attitude of the stakeholders toward tax payment as most of them are responding without any reminder.

”However, the economy is a big challenge for many companies as this has implication on Pay As You Earn (PAYE) remittances,” he stated

Furthermore, the chairman explained that some tax payers that were reluctant to respond were being served reminders after which thorough enforcement would follow.

He however assured the people that any step to be taken to enforce the tax drive would be legal and with human face.

On government’s decision to exempt churches and mosques from paying taxes, Adeleke clarified that those with revenue earning ventures and other businesses would pay taxes, levies and other fees as applicable.

Oyo Govt. to open 3 more abattoirs to aid healthy meat consumption

In related news, in its bid to ensure consumption of hygienic and healthy meat by residents, the Oyo State government has concluded plans to open three more modern abattoirs in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

The statement quoted Jacob Ojekunle, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, as making the disclosure during a one-day symposium, organised by the state chapter of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association in Ibadan.

Ojekunle said that the Governor Makinde-led administration, as part of its plan to avert unemployment and provide hygienic meat for people’s consumption, would establish the three new abattoirs, in addition to the one at Amosun, in Akinyele Local Government area.

According to the commissioner, the step is aimed at preventing health hazards that can emanate from meat consumption.

He stressed that the essence of the symposium was to sensitise the public on the need to eat healthy meats, adding “the health hazard associated with consumption of unhealthy meat is very huge and the state will do all it can to curb outbreak of epidemic.”

The commissioner commended the association for complementing government’s efforts in sensitising the public on the importance of consumption of healthy meat in the state.