Over 700 students of Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos have fallen sick as another disease broke out in the school just two years after three pupils of died from water-borne infections.

It was learned that the school’s sick bay was said to be overcrowded with pupils, as many were also laid on benches to create extensions.

According to the Punch, more parents were being telephoned to come and pick their children as the situation worsened.

This is barely two weeks after the school resumed a new academic session.

A parent drew the attention of the newspaper to the situation early Monday morning when she called to register her concerns.

The parent, who refused to have her name in print, said she has since withdrawn her child from the school.

She confided that when the PTA chairman visited the sick bay and asked to see the register of affected students, his demand was turned down.

The Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association, John Ofoke, said the situation was worse, adding that 900 pupils had left on health grounds.

He alleged that the school management was planning to cover up the crisis.