Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, September 30th, 2019.

1. Buhari Sacks Investment and Securities Tribunal Chairman

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says God has taken away the protection of the enemies of Nigeria as the country marks its 59th Independence Day Anniversary in two days’ time. The vice president said this in his message to Nigerians at the 59th Independence Day Church Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, the country’s capital.

2. Banditry: Sani Reveals Where It Started In Nigeria

The Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (SGF) Anthony Sani has claimed that banditry and kidnapping began in southern Nigeria. Sani said this recently where he noted that individually, northerners are developed but lamented that insurgency has been exported to the region from southern Nigeria.

3. How Police Uncovered Baby Factory, Rescued 19 Pregnant Girls In Lagos

A baby factory has been uncovered by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, Concise New reports. The police also rescued 19 pregnant girls and a day-old-baby from a detention camp in the Ikotun area of the state.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Monday, September 30, for the arraignment of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore. It was gathered that the criminal case instituted against Sowore was to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who has subsequently fixed Monday for arraignment.

5. Pastor Bakare Speaks On ‘Attacks’ Against Osinbajo

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will come out victorious following his troubles in the presidency. Concise News had denied claims by a former official of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) provided N90billion as campaign funds for Osinbajo during the 2019 elections.

6. What Presidency Said About Aisha Buhari’s Absence From Aso Rock

The Presidency has dismissed reports that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has left the country and temporarily living in London in protest against “certain developments” in the presidency. Suleiman Haruna, the Director of Information to the Mrs. Buhari, on Sunday, while confirming her absence, insisted that her absence from the country had nothing to do with the reported infighting at the Presidential Villa.

7. Gunmen Release Samson Siasia’s Mother After Two Months In Captivity

Kidnappers have released Beauty Ogere Siasia, the mother of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the release comes two months after the 76-year-old Ogere was kidnapped alongside two others at Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for the second time in four years.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has lamented the death of social commentator Stanley Nwabia. Concise News reported that Nwabia, 43, died on Sunday after an unsuccessful blood transfusion in Lagos State.

9. BBNaija: How Viewers Voted As Tacha Wins Eviction Battle

Tacha, who was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality show last Friday, got the highest number of votes among the five housemates put up for possible eviction this week. Concise News reports that the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter was disqualified for physically attacking fellow housemate Mercy on Friday morning.

10. Spain: Nigerian Star Scores As Barcelona Win Rival (Video)

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored as Barcelona beat Sevilla in the Liga Iberdrola on Sunday, Concise News reports. The Nigerian bagged the second goal of the clash with three minutes left to end the encounter.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.