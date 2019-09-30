Beneficiaries of the N-Power Tech Software have started arriving Nigeria’s capital, at the Abuja campus for training.

Concise News reports that N-Power Tech Software will train beneficiaries in Software Programming and Digital Marketing.

A tweet on the official page of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme made known on Monday: “Digital Programing is about coding – HTHL, CSS, PhP, Java, front end and back-end Programing. WEB Programming ( Advanced, Architecture etc)

Digital Marketing: How to *Professionally* Setup Businesses Online using Essential Tools ( Cloud Mail, Whogohost, WordPress, WiX etc.”

Watch the video of beneficiaries getting set for the training below:

N-Power: All You Need To Know About N-Tech Software Programme

N-Power Tech is basically for developers. N-Tech will train and position 10,000 hands-on software developers for the local and international software development market.

Participants will undergo a project-based model to training wherein they will be exposed to foundational software development tools as well as resources to thrive as a modern day software developer-entrepreneur.

The programme will seek to establish the foundation knowledge, tools and platform upon which participants can pursue a career as software development entrepreneurs. Training will last 11 weeks and culminate with job fairs to link participants with placement opportunities within their respective localities.

Also, it will offer a continuity platform to support participants with learning and engagement opportunities on a continuous basis. They will be enabled with a device to continue the practice and exploration of opportunities after training.

Selection Preference

→Unemployed graduates or non-graduates

→Must be between 18-35 years old

→Problem-solving skills

→Ability to undertake self-tutorship

→Detail-oriented

→Analytical

Duration

→ 3 Months Training

Job

→App Developer

→Game Developer

→Web Developer

→Computer System Analyst

→Systems Software Developer

→Software Tester

→Trainer

Recall this online news medium reported a few months ago that the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, disclosed while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that N977.7 million has been approved for N-Creative and N-Tech training.

“Under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), there is a second memo.

“It was for the award of consultancy service contract for the provision of training services and integrated supply of starter packs for the N-Tech Software trainees in Southern Nigeria under the NSIP in the sum of N325.4 million.

“It is software training service; the N-Tech will have 2,000 beneficiaries,’’ Udoma says.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organizations as interns.