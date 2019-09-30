As September ends, beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme are requesting for payment of their stipend, Concise News reports.

It is the routine to have volunteers besiege the official Twitter account of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian Government to demand payment.

The largest black nation on earth, Nigeria, celebrates 59 years of gaining independence from Britain on Tuesday, and some beneficiaries say timely payment of their living wage will be helpful.

It would be recalled that March stipends were not paid as and when due. However, our findings revealed that beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in the months of April and May.

This online news medium noticed that federal workers usually receive their salaries between 25th and 30th of each month. But N-Power beneficiaries – classified as Federal Government workers too – do not have a consistent payday.

See some reactions below:

Kudos to you at the npower situation room, pls tell us about our devices and sept stipend — muhammed idris (@Muhammedkauru8) September 30, 2019

When are we getting our stipend pls — Musa aliyu (@yelwamusa9) September 30, 2019

Please stipend should come today so, it will help set our minds right for the upcoming independence celebration🙏 — EVY BASY (@6a6003cfbe3e451) September 30, 2019

Pls,help us and pay September stipend today we are in need — Abdullahi Kassim (@AbdullahiKaze11) September 30, 2019

good job how about Batch B device and when are we expecting September stipend — Idy🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 (@Idara47) September 30, 2019

Billions of naira have been spent on the N-Power programme since its inception in December 2016.

The scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.