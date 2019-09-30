Peter Okoye aka Mr P of the defunct Psquare music group has released his much anticipated banger titled ‘Karma’ after his collaboration ”One More Night” with Niniola.

The singer made the announcement in a post on his Instagram handle in the early hours of Monday, September 30.

Mr P had hinted on the release of the single in a post on his Facebook handle where he wrote ” Its KARMA season The hate doesn’t change the fate of He who is destined to be great” Revenge will never solve anything, But KARMA will. Karma never loses an adress and has no deadline. Stay calm let Karma finish it. KARMA Is coming…..”

The track was produced by Goldswarm, mixed and mastered by Mixx Monsta.

