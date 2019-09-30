The Kebbi state government has started the implementation of the new minimum wage following the payment of September 2019 salary, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government Babale Umar had on Monday announced that it will start the payment of the new minimum wage.

He said that: “In line with the signing of the new minimum wage legislation by President Muhammadu Buhari, and cognizance of Kebbi Government’s commitment to workers’ welfare, Governor Atiku Bagudu has graciously approved for the immediate payment of minimum wage of N30,000 to the state civil servants with effect from September 2019.”

According to him, the implementation followed consultation with members of Kebbi State House of Assembly, leaders of labour unions and relevant government agencies.

Kebbi State now becomes the first in northern Nigeria and one of the few states in the nation to begin the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage.