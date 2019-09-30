Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday September 30, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power Training Starts In Nigeria’s Capital (Video)

Beneficiaries of the N-Power Tech Software have started arriving Nigeria’s capital, at the Abuja campus for training.

Concise News reports that N-Power Tech Software will train beneficiaries in Software Programming and Digital Marketing.

A tweet on the official page of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme made known on Monday: “Digital Programing is about coding – HTHL, CSS, PhP, Java, front end and back-end Programing. WEB Programming ( Advanced, Architecture etc)

Digital Marketing: How to *Professionally* Setup Businesses Online using Essential Tools ( Cloud Mail, Whogohost, WordPress, WiX etc.” Read more here.

N-Power: Stipends Query Resurface

As September ends, beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme are requesting for payment of their stipend, Concise News reports.

It is the routine to have volunteers besiege the official Twitter account of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian Government to demand payment.

The largest black nation on earth, Nigeria, celebrates 59 years of gaining independence from Britain on Tuesday, and some beneficiaries say timely payment of their living wage will be helpful.

It would be recalled that March stipends were not paid as and when due. However, our findings revealed that beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in the months of April and May. Read more here.

