Kogi Governorship Election: Miyetti Allah Endorses One ‘Formidable’ Candidate

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has adopted Governor Yahaya Bello as its candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

Concise News reports that the National Organising Secretary of the group, Alhaji Aliyu Saleh, who made the declaration at a news conference in Lokoja on Saturday, directed Fulanis in the state to immediately embark on Ruga-to-Ruga campaign for the re-election of Bello.

Saleh said that the group decided to support the governor for providing a secure environment for Fulanis to operate in the state.

“We are also supporting the governor for approving free Contagious Bovine Plurol Pheneumonia (CBPP) vaccination for over 23, 000 cows belonging to our members in the state ,” he said. Read more here.

Kogi Election: SDP Candidate Rejects Disqualification

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti​​, has condemned and rejected her disqualification as governorship candidate on the grounds of the age of her running mate.

In a press statement issued on Saturday by the Spokesman, Natasha Akpoti Campaign Organization, Odaudu Minister, he said this decision is inconsistent with INEC allowing gubernatorial candidates/running mates of same age with or even younger than hers in several political parties in states across the country to contest in the 2019 general elections.

“A country’s polity is as strong and efficient as the electoral body that guides it. When the electoral body becomes a tool available to the use of politicians determined to foist their corrupt, inefficient, selfish and detrimental style of leadership on the suffering citizens, then it is unfortunate and the people must speak up and demand for fairness and justice”, the statement said. Read more here.

