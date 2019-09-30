Burna Boy‘s sister Nissi Ogulu has cried out on social media after her parents Bose and Samuel Ogulu move rhythmically to afrobeats legend Fela Kuti’s song.

Concise News understands that Burna boy’s mum, Bose used to be Fela’s dancer while his grandfather Benson Idonije was the legend’s manager.

Sharing the video of the couple dancing at a club on a social media platform, Nissi said “Help, my parents are weird”

The couple was seen dancing hilariously to the beats of Fela’s music.

Burna boy’s mum doubles as his manager.