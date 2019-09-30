Heavy Shooting At Bayelsa State House Of Assembly As Mace Gets Stolen

The symbol of legislative authority, mace, was stolen by gunmen who invaded the Bayelsa State House of Assembly during plenary session on Monday.

Concise News learnt that the invasion by the gunmen is connected to the unfolding leadership crisis of the legislative arm over pressure on the Speaker, Rt Hon Tonye Isenah (Kolokuma/Opokuma 1), to resign and pave the way for the election of the incumbent Majority Leader of the House of Assembly Hon Monday Obolo (Southern Ijaw 2) to take over as Speaker.

Isenah had on Friday disclosed to his colleagues and workers of the House of Assembly that he would resign on Monday September 30.

Reporters had been sent out of the legislative chamber and the lawmakers were having a closed door session when the gunmen invaded the Assembly and stormed the chamber, where they went for the Mace.