Ganduje Vs Abba: Tribunal To Rule On Kano Guber Case Wednesday

Wednesday, October 2, has been fixed by the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for judgement on the petition against the election of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

The PDP and its candidate, Abba Yusuf, had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Ganduje as winner of the March 9 governorship election by INEC,

Ganduje, the APC Governorship candidate, in his counter-reaction, sought tribunal to dismiss the PDP’s petition claiming won the governorship election in the state.

The date for the judgement was communicated to parties through the secretary of the tribunal.

It would be recalled that the Tribunal on Wednesday, September 18th reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

On Monday, the tribunal communicated to the parties on the fixed date for judgment.

One of the Lawyers in the case informed The Nation today of receiving notification from the tribunal of Wednesday, 2 October as fixed date for the judgment