The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe has taken another swipe at Cross-dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, who according to him is an embarrassment to Nigeria.

Runsewe likened Bobrisky’s influence in the society with the outbreak of Ebola, the deadly virus that killed thousands in West Africa few years ago.

According to him, the cross-dresser poses serious hazards to Nigerian youths and if his actions are not curtailed, the effect would be worse than Ebola outbreak.

He said: ”Bobrisky is a national disaster, an embarrassment to the country, engaging in cultural corruption as a cross-dresser and we have to start to curtail his activities before it gets out of hand”

”We will not allow Bobrisky to destroy the future of our youths and the unborn Nigerians,” Runsewe said.

Speaking on the reasons the cross-dresser’s 28th birthday was stopped by police in Lekki, the DG said it was revealed that he had been training some Nigerian youths to toe the same line with him.

He further noted that Bobrisky’s activities were against the culture and tradition of Nigeria.