Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that rebuilding the side will need patience, Concise News reports.

The former Premier League champions have six points in eight games this season and have not claimed the crown since 2013.

Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker boss before being handed the job on a permanent role after an impressive start.

However, the United great has admitted that taking the club to the level it belongs will not happen immediately.

“It’s not like the situation we had last year. There’s no lack of desire there,” he said.

“For us it’s about building a new culture, building a new team, bringing everybody together. Is it the job I expected?

“Yes. I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. It’s step after step after step.

“Of course, we’ve hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

According to him, “We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great. [We must] keep working on improving the understanding and relationships between all players, and the style we want to play.”

United will take on Arsenal on Monday in a Premier League tie.