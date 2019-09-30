The Department of State Services (DSS) has freed the Coordinator of the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) Chido Onumah.

He was nabbed by the DSS Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as he returned from a trip in Spain.

Onumah was released on Sunday night just a few hours after he was named in Lagos, an associate Mart Obono told TheCable.

His arrest had drawn controversy among Nigerians with many calling for his release.

“Waylaying law-abiding citizens should not be turned into the preoccupation of an entire security outfit,” AFRICMIL had also demanded

“The arrest of Mr Onumah, coming at the heels of harassment of other critical voices, smacks of grotesque days of the Nigerian history that Mr Onumah and his comrades fought steely against.”

Concise News, as at the time of publishing this report, learned that the DSS has not issued a statement on the incident.

Also, it is unclear why Onumah who is a known critic of the current administration was arrested.