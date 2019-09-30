Tacha’s exit from BBNaija house has continued to stir controversies on social media platforms as sex therapist Jaruma gifts comedian Mr Jollof a sum of N1 million to beat up Tunde Ednut who is a strong critic of the former housemate, Concise News understands.

Ednut has over time being one of those who criticise every of Tacha’s actions while in the big brother house and he seems not to relent even after the disqualification of the Port Harcourt’s first daughter.

Condemning Ednut’s actions, Mr Jollof took to his Instagram handle to blast Ednut, describing him as one who failed at everything, including comedy, music and may soon fail as a blogger.

The comedian further threatened to beat Ednut for always attacking Tacha.

Supporting Mr Jollof’s move to beat Ednut, Jaruma who has been a die-hard fan of Tacha, asked the comedian to forward his account details and credited him with a sum of N1 million.

Meanwhile, Jaruma had promised to gift Tacha a sum of N50 million after she was disqualified on Friday, September 27.