The Federal Court High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, in the custody of the Department of State Security Service.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also remanded Sowore’s co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, in DSS custody pending the hearing of their bail application on Friday.

Concise News had reported that Sowore had pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Also, Sowore’s co-defendant, Bakare, pleaded not guilty to the seven counts of treasonable felony and other sundry offences instituted against them by the Federal Government.

After the defendants took their pleas, the defence lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), urged the court to allow Sowore to be allowed to continue with the bail earlier granted him by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on September 24.

The defence lawyer also pleaded that the second defendant be granted fresh bail.

Justice Ojukwu dismissed the objection of the defendants’ lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), to the scheduled arraignment.

Olumide-Fusika stated that the arraignment should not be allowed to go on on the grounds that the DSS, which has been keeping him in custody since August 3, 2019, had not allowed the defendants to consult with their lawyer after the charges were filed.

The lawyer had appealed to the court to protect its integrity by refusing to allow the arraignment to proceed when the prosecution continued to disobey the court order made on September 24, 2019 for the release.

The prosecution led by Hassan Liman (SAN) asked the court to dismiss the objection, saying that what was more important was that the defendants had been served with the charges.

But the judge said since the bail earlier granted Sowore was not predicated on the charges on which he was arraigned on Monday, a fresh bail had to be granted to him.

She added that if she would have to grant them fresh bail, it had to be based on formal written formal bail application and not oral.

She directed them to file formal bail application and then adjourned hearing till Friday.