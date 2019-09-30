Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has in a video revealed why she stopped supporting BBNaija housemate Mercy, Concise News reports.

According to Bobrisky who has always been a fan of Tacha, he was earlier rooting for Mercy as well, but he didn’t get a cool response from her management team.

Bobrisky said he had contacted her management about details on how to vote the video vixen when all housemates were put up for eviction.

The cross-dresser stated he was given the directions but not in a cordial manner, adding that the management refused to show appreciation even after he voted for her.

According to him, a form of appreciation on efforts means alot.

He added that another reason he stopped showing support was because the handler of the page was affiliated to singer, MC Galaxy who he once had clashes with in the past.

Meanwhile, Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani has declared that he is rooting for the housemate to go home with the N60 million grand prize.

Also, American model, BlacChyna recently followed the video vixen on Instagram, an indication that she also pledges her support.