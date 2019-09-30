The senator who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth National Assembly, Shehu Sani has hinted that he now roots For Mercy in the ongoing BBNaija show, Concise News reports.

Sani in a tweet on his Twitter handle recounted how he earlier rooted for UK metropolitan police, Khafi and then Tacha who has also bid farewell to the pepper dem edition.

“When our Khafi left we settled for Tacha and now Tacha left,we are settling for Merci,hoping some of us will not be accused of mobile loyalty,” he said on his twitter handle.

Recall that Khafi was evicted on Sunday, September 15, while Tacha was disqualified from the reality show after she engaged in a fight with fellow housemate on Friday, September 27.

Currently, there are six housemates left in the competition which will end in few days time.