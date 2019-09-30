The twists in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem” edition appears not to be over as the organisers have announced that there will be a ‘Monday shocker’ in the house.

Concise News reports that there will also be a carnival ahead of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day Anniversary on Tuesday, October 1.

Even though the details of the Monday shocker are not clear to viewers of the reality show, they have been advised to stay glued to their television sets on Monday night.

You think the twists are over? 🤨

You don't want to miss this one, so stay tuned on @DStvNg Channel 198 and @GOtvNg Channel 29.#BBNaija https://t.co/4cHCj0BQLa pic.twitter.com/CAxi7C350V — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 30, 2019

Recall that Biggie earlier revealed that he would give away all furniture such as beds, lounge chairs, refrigerator, dining table set, TV, Head of House chair and more in the “Pepper Dem” House and N1m cash to lucky DStv and GOtv customers from Monday, 23 September, till Sunday, 29 September.

With the show coming to an end on Sunday, there are six housemates left in the race to get the N60 million grand prize.