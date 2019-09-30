The two female finalists in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show Mercy and Diane have been accused of being lesbians, Concise News understands.

As the competition gets tougher with Tacha’s disqualification, some Nigerians have dug out footage of Mercy and Diane where they seemed to be intimate.

They accused the female housemates of lesbianism on the claims that they kissed on the lips.

Some fans of the Port Harcourt first daughter therefore called on the organisers of the show to take actions on the claims that it was against the rules of the house.

Watch video below