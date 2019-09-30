Curvy Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy broke down in tears after her in-house lover, Ike took a bow from the reality show on Sunday, Concise News reports.

Ike was evicted, having got one of the least number of votes from viewers.

After giving Ike a passionate hug, Mercy was spotted crying profusely as she was consoled by Diane.

The gangster couple have been the fave of many fans of the show.

Their love has been growing stronger by the day and Mercy earlier stated that she would love to be with Ike after the end of the reality show.

Just recently, Ike’s sister revealed that Mercy was the kind of lady he has been wanting to have, while also consenting to their relationship.