Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khloe has cleared the air on speculations that she was the brain behind Tacha’s disqualification, Concise News reports.

Tacha was disqualified from the competition on Friday, September 27 after she engaged in a fight with Mercy.

Before Tacha’s disqualification on Friday evening, Khloe had called out the organisers of the show to take actions over the fight between the Port Harcourt first daughter and Mercy.

Stating that she was evicted for the same reason during the 2018 edition, the reality star said many of the things were not acceptable during the last edition are now done with no actions taken.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she said: “Questioning what the show stands for, she said: ” I can show what I signed,what it says and the rules BUT yah all will say “ it’s big brother house and his rules “ lol”

But after Tacha’s eviction, Khloe said some “uncultured” have called her out, blaming her for Tacha’s disqualification.

“I was talking about my own situation, my season and this season in general, yet some persons are saying It was directed at someone.”

“Tacha wasn’t the only party involved in the situation, if she was disqualified because of my rant then Mercy will also be out!”

“Since the beginning of this season I have shown nothing but love to this contestant as I was glad she’s one of the people that got in after all the social media drama during her auditions, why will I in turn want to sabotage her stay in the house?”

“I have come to a conclusion that most of you calling me out are sick hence I will not give any more press to this as it is a waste of highlight 💁🏿‍♀💁🏿‍♀. And for those asking if me and kbrule did media runs? If you check you’ll see all the media runs we did with Vandora and Deeone. Please be guided. Peace be unto the ones that mind their business”