Amidst wide speculations that BBNaija organisers held Tacha hostage after her disqualification, the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed that she has been with her people.

Concise News reports that Ebuka made this known during a live Instagram video on Sunday.

Tacha’s journey in the pepper dem edition ended after a fight which almost became physical with Mercy on Friday, September 27.

Following her disqualification, there were uproars that organisers of the show held her hostage for unspecified reasons.

But dismissing the claims, Ebuka said: “I think she’s been with her friend and family since yesterday. I think she’s fine.”

“My work is to be here,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt first daughter even though had been disqualified from the show, had the highest number of votes from viewers, after being nominated for possible eviction.