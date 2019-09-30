Tacha’s disqualification from the BBNaija house seems to have paved ways for many opportunities, as a celebrity tattoo artist has vowed to help her remove Davido’s face on her chest.

Concise News understands that Tacha has overtime received backlashes from fans of the reality show, over her character, body odour claims and the tattoo of Davido’s face on her chest.

The tattoo artist, in an Instagram post urged the fans of BBNaija to show some love to the Port Harcourt first daughter, rather than body shaming her.

The tattoo artist wrote “Incase Tacha wishes to remove the tattoo without a trace, we are hereby offering her free of charge.”

“We are also ready to help her crest any type of new amazing tattoos she may be interested in, since she is a lover of the body art. It is our hope that this will add to the restoration of her self-esteem and give her a feeling of fresh start.”

In the same vein, former beauty queen Dabota Lawson earlier promised to help Tacha treat her ‘body odour’, while socialite, Jaruma is promising her N50million and Bobrisky promising her N1million.