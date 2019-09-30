Just evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Elozonam has cleared air on relationship with Diane, Concise News reports.

Speaking with the show host Emeka Obi-Uchendu during Sunday live eviction show, Elozonam stated that himself and Diane have just been close friends.

He however, said even though they had no form of romantic relationship in the big brother house, it could happen later.

“I and Diane are just close friends. Although anything is possible outside the show,” Elozonam said.

Recall that Elozonam and Diane were spotted making suspicious moves when he suddenly stretched his arm to the latter then proceeded to make some movements like he was touching some sensational parts of her body.

Elozonam and Diane again given viewers a topic of discussion after they were spotted rocking each other while in the Head of House room.