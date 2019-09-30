With few days left to the end of Big Brother Naija (BBMaija) show, Mercy seem to be the woman of the moment as caught the attention of American model BlacChyna.

Hours ago, BlacChyna followed Mercy on her Instagram and this has prompted reactions from the fans of the curvy housemate.

The video vixen’s fan-base seem to have increased since the disqualification of her rival Tacha who left the pepper dem house on Friday, September 27 after they both engaged in violence.

Recall that Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani in a tweet said he was rooting for Mercy since Tacha and Khafi had been evicted from the show.

Also, Nollywood actress Obaseki earlier said she had to root for Mercy after she faced some backlashes for supporting Tacha.