uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 13 draws
Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This is the advance 2019 Week 13 UK football pools fixtures, games for all matches to be played this weekend.

There is one late kickoff (LKO) which is number 9 (West Ham Vs Crystal Palace, one early kickoff (EKO): Fulham Vs Chalton (13) and one void Birmingham Vs Middlesboro (10).

Advertise With Us

Nine fixtures are in division one in week 13 2019 with Arsenal vs Bournemouth at number 1 to be played on Sunday.

Advance Week 13 2019 UK Football Pools Fixtures, Games

And we have compiled the advance week 13 2019 UK football pools fixtures, games to enable you to forecast for your sure bankers and draws as seen below:

WEEK 13 – UK 2019/2020; 05-06 Oct-2019

N0 Advance Week 13 Pools Fixtures 2019 Result Status
1 Arsenal         Bournemouth Sunday
2 Burnley         Everton
3 Liverpool         Leicester
4 Man City         Wolves Sunday
5 Newcastle         Man Utd. Sunday
6 Norwich         Aston V.
7 Southampton         Chelsea Sunday
8 Watford         Sheff Utd.
9 West Ham         Crystal P. LKO
10 Birmingham         Middlesboro Void
11 Bristol C.         Reading
12 Derby         Luton
13 Fulham         Charlton EKO
14 Huddersfield         Hull
15 Millwall         Leeds
16 Nott’m For.         Brentford
17 Preston         Barnsley
18 Q.P.R.         Blackburn
19 Sheff Wed.         Wigan
20 Swansea         Stoke
21 West Brom         Cardiff
22 Accrington         Oxford Utd.
23 Wimbledon         Rochdale
24 Bolton         Blackpool
25 Doncaster         Portsmouth
26 Fleetwood         Ipswich
27 Gillingham         Southend
28 Lincoln         Sunderland
29 Milton K.D.         Burton A.
30 Rotherham         Coventry
31 Tranmere         Shrewsbury
32 Wycombe         Peterboro
33 Bradford C.         Swindon
34 Cambridge U.         Macclesfield
35 Colchester         Stevenage
36 Crewe         Exeter
37 Forest G         Crawley
38 Grimsby         Mansfield
39 Newport Co.         Carlisle
40 Northampton         Leyton O.
41 Oldham         Cheltenham
42 Plymouth         Scunthorpe
43 Port Vale         Morecambe
44 Walsall         Salford C.
45 Aberdeen         Hibernian
46 Hearts         Kilmarnock
47 Livingston         Celtic Sunday
48 Motherwell         St Mirren
49 Rangers         Hamilton Sunday