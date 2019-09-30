This is the advance 2019 Week 13 UK football pools fixtures, games for all matches to be played this weekend.

There is one late kickoff (LKO) which is number 9 (West Ham Vs Crystal Palace, one early kickoff (EKO): Fulham Vs Chalton (13) and one void Birmingham Vs Middlesboro (10).

Nine fixtures are in division one in week 13 2019 with Arsenal vs Bournemouth at number 1 to be played on Sunday.

And we have compiled the advance week 13 2019 UK football pools fixtures, games to enable you to forecast for your sure bankers and draws as seen below:

WEEK 13 – UK 2019/2020; 05-06 Oct-2019