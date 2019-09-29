Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored as Barcelona beat Sevilla in the Liga Iberdrola on Sunday, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian bagged the second goal of the clash with three minutes left to end the encounter.

Before Oshoala scored, Jennifer Hermoso had handed the visitors the lead when she struck the opener in the 38th minute.

The goal was the fifth for the three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year in all competitions this term.

Also, she had scored eight goals in five games during pre-season.

Watch the highlight of the game below: