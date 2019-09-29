Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will come out victorious following his troubles in the presidency.

Concise News had denied claims by a former official of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) provided N90billion as campaign funds for Osinbajo during the 2019 elections.

However, Bakare said the claim is hard to believe and that Osinbajo would not do such a thing.

IN a video message, he said,“Vice President Osinbajo will have the last laugh. You think I am stupid? Except he has violated his oath”

Bakare also said that a trending video of him saying he will become Nigeria’s next President was merely an expression of his aspiration.

He also pointed out that the video is seven months old, adding that what God showed him was his personal business.

He had a right to aspire to the highest office, noting that “It is the true expression of my political ambition. Whatever God has shown me is my private ambition.”

Osinbajo Speaks

Osinbajo says God has taken away the protection of the enemies of Nigeria as the country marks its 59th Independence Day Anniversary in two days’ time.

The vice president said this in his message to Nigerians at the 59th Independence Day Church Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, the country’s capital.

“God had promised, through the mouths of His trusted prophets, that He is giving us a New Nigeria! May I announce to you today that God is ready to take us into the Promised Land, the new Nigeria,” the professor of Law said on Sunday.

He added, “And we must remember that God, the Almighty God, is the builder of nations, that God controls the destinies of nations and its people. Psalms 24:1 says, ‘The earth is the Lord’s, and all its fullness. The world and those who dwell therein.’

“God promised the children of Israel that He would take them from bondage, suffering and slavery into the Promised Land, a land flowing with milk and honey.

“By the hand of Joshua, God brought His promise to pass. They got to the Jordan and as their feet touched the water, the Jordan was separated and they walked on dry land all across the Jordan.

“They got to Jericho, a well-fortified city and they did not fire a shot, they brought down the walls of Jericho by a shout.

“Thereafter, when they were about to take the Promised Land after Moses had asked that some go and spy out the land, some of those who went to spy said that it would be impossible to take the city, impossible to enter the Promised Land.

“However, Caleb and Joshua had a different spirit, and they said that because God had promised and because He could do it, all the problems were just bread, mere bread to be eaten by the children of Israel.

“God has promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous Nigeria, a Nigeria where justice and equity shall prevail, a united Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not wedges of separation, but the joyful textures of our togetherness. God is ready to fulfill His promise.

“We stand outside the new city, the Promised Land, the new Nigeria; like the spies sent by Moses to spy out the Promised Land, some are saying, “Ha! It is impossible, Nigeria cannot change, the ethnic and religious divisions are too deep, corruption cannot end, politicians are too selfish and mischievous.”