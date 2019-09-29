Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, September 29th, 2019

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, September 29th, 2019.

Minister of Communications Isa Pantami has finally fulfiled his threat to deactivate 2.2million improperly registered GSM lines in the country. Philomena Oshodin, spokesperson of the ministry, announced Saturday night that the lines have been blocked by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) on the instructions of the minister.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo says he expects the proposed meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African equivalent, Cyril Ramaphosa, to address the issue of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the former apartheid country. The former Nigerian leader said this on Saturday as he answered questions from newsmen at the Presiden Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has juxtaposed Nigerians’ interest in BBNaija with their condition under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. Concise News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adherent compared the current situation to ‘a lost man who has defecated all over his body obsessing about a pretty butterfly instead of washing his posterior and taking a shower!’

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, after taking part in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States. The Nigerian leader, who had departed the JFK Airport at about 11 am local time, arrived in Abuia in the early hours of Saturday, a day ahead of schedule.

Former federal lawmaker from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has advised courts in Nigeria to review the way they “generously” grant orders for detention in the wake of the continuous detention of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS). Concise News understands that Sowore is still with the DSS, also known as the State Security Service (SSS), despite a court granting him bail.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti​​, has condemned and rejected her disqualification as governorship candidate on the grounds of the age of her running mate. In a press statement issued on Saturday by the Spokesman, Natasha Akpoti Campaign Organization, Odaudu Minister, he said this decision is inconsistent with INEC allowing gubernatorial candidates/running mates of same age with or even younger than hers in several political parties in states across the country to contest in the 2019 general elections.

Senator Dino Melaye has denied offering to give N30 million to Tacha, the BBNaija housemate disqualified on Friday night. A post shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut had shown that Melaye reportedly said that his wife shed tears when Tacha was disqualified from the show.

House Democrats have ordered the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to turn over documents relating to the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine, Concise News reports. It was learned that the heads of three House committees subpoenaed Pompeo to produce the documents within a week.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has adopted Governor Yahaya Bello as its candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Kogi state. Concise News reports that the National Organising Secretary of the group, Alhaji Aliyu Saleh, who made the declaration at a news conference in Lokoja on Saturday, directed Fulanis in the state to immediately embark on Ruga-to-Ruga campaign for the re-election of Bello.

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins scored his first SC Paderborn goal with a second-half long-range stunner in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich. With the Bavarians leading 3-1 after 79 minutes, the Nigeria international reduced the deficit for Steffen Baumgart’s men at Elmar Volkmann with an incredible effort.

