Kidnappers have released Beauty Ogere Siasia, the mother of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the release comes two months after the 76-year-old Ogere was kidnapped alongside two others at Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for the second time in four years.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

Concise News had reported that the kidnappers of the mother of Samson Siasia had called in to demand N70m as a ransom.

The kidnappers reportedly called Siasia with a foreign number to demand a ransom.

Siasia said that the abductors had reached out to his family and have made outrageous demands.

Siasia’s family reportedly offered the kidnappers N500, 000 for the release of their mother but it was rejected.

“The Nigeria Police Force are doing their best and I hope they get her back.

“The abductors have demanded N70m as ransom, which is alarming, though no amount is too much to get the soul of one innocent person out of danger.

“We are pleading that they be considerate in their demands as well. They should please release my mother,” he told reporters.