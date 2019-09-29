The Federal Government is said to report Justice Taiwo Taiwo to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for granting bail to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ruled that the previous order that permitted the Department of State Security (DSS) to detain Sowore for 45 days, had elapsed and ordered his release.

According to the Nation, the decision shocked the Nigerian government, adding that a top source said that anyone standing trial for treasonable felony is not entitled to bail.

He said:” Sowore’s bail is likely to bring trouble for that judge. A report has been prepared to report him to NJC in view of the fact that, as far as this country, it is known that a person charged for treasonable felony has no bail option.

“So, the security and intelligence community in the country is shocked by the judgement.

“And there is a consensus that the judgement should not only be appealed, but that the NJC should be petitioned about the conduct and abuse of power by the judge.”