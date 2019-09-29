Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi has described the team’s showing in the 5-0 mauling of Newcastle in a Premier League clash, Sunday.

The Nigerian scored the team’s last goal of the night and his second for the club this season on the dot of the 90th minute.

While speaking after the game, he took to his Twitter handle to hail his teammates for a fantastic game.

He expressed happiness that Leicester grabbed the three points at stake going into another week.

“Buzzing into the new week with +3points and a great performance from the team,” he tweeted.

Nigerian On Fire

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins scored his first SC Paderborn goal with a second-half long-range stunner in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.

With the Bavarians leading 3-1 after 79 minutes, the Nigeria international reduced the deficit for Steffen Baumgart’s men at Elmar Volkmann with an incredible effort.

The left-back rifled home from 35 yards after Marlon Ritter’s corner kick was not dealt with by Bayern Munich’s defenders, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer left stranded.

In a five-goal thriller, Niko Kovac’s men took the lead through Serge Gnabry’s 15th-minute strike before Philippe Coutinho tapped home from close range just after half-time.

Kai Proger’s 68th-minute goal gave Paderborn hope, but Robert Lewandowski’s goal 11 minutes later sandwiched the effort.

Collins joined Paderborn in 2017 on a two-year contract after loan moves from Pomorac, Krka, Sibenik and Istra 1961.

Having helped the team gain promotion to the Second Division, and ultimately the German top-flight, the defender earned himself a Nigeria call-up and featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.