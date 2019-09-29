uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 12 draws
Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This is the updated 2019 Week 12 UK football pools fixtures, games, results and draws for all matches played this weekend.

Concise News understands that there are no panel fixtures in the week 12 football pools games even as people expect the results.

There are three early kickoffs (EKO) pools fixtures for week 12 and just one LKO this weekend.

Week 12 UK Football Pools Results, Games 2019 

Below is the updated week 12 UK football pools results, draws, and fixtures this weekend:

WEEK 12 – UK 2019/2020; 28-29 Sep-2019

# Week 12 2019 Pools Fixtures, Results, Draws Result Status
1 Aston V. (2) x (2) Burnley score draw FT
2 Bournemouth (2) x (2) West Ham score draw FT
3 Chelsea (2) x (0) Brighton Home FT
4 Crystal P. (2) x (0) Norwich Home FT
5 Everton (1) x (3) Man City Away FT
6 Leicester       Newcastle Sunday
7 Sheff Utd. (0) x (1) Liverpool Away FT
8 Tottenham (2) x (1) Southampton Home FT
9 Wolves (2) x (0) Watford Home FT
10 Barnsley       Brentford Sunday
11 Blackburn (1) x (2) Luton Away FT
12 Charlton (1) x (0) Leeds Home FT
13 Derby (3) x (2) Birmingham Home FT
14 Huddersfield (1) x (1) Millwall score draw FT
15 Hull (1) x (1) Cardiff score draw FT
16 Middlesboro (1) x (4) Sheff Wed. Away FT
17 Preston (3) x (3) Bristol C. score draw FT
18 Q.P.R. (0) x (2) West Brom Away FT
19 Swansea (1) x (1) Reading score draw FT
20 Bristol R. (1) x (0) Rotherham Home FT
21 Coventry (1) x (1) Doncaster score draw FT
22 Ipswich (4) x (1) Tranmere Home FT
23 Oxford Utd. (3) x (0) Gillingham Home FT
24 Peterboro (3) x (2) Wimbledon Home FT
25 Portsmouth (1) x (0) Bolton Home FT
26 Rochdale (0) x (3) Wycombe Away FT
27 Shrewsbury (0) x (3) Fleetwood Away FT
28 Southend (0) x (1) Accrington Away FT
29 Sunderland (2) x (1) Milton K.D. Home FT
30 Carlisle (1) x (0) Oldham Home FT
31 Cheltenham (1) x (1) Crewe score draw FT
32 Crawley (2) x (3) Walsall Away FT
33 Exeter (1) x (3) Grimsby Away FT
34 Leyton O. (3) x (3) Port Vale score draw FT
35 Macclesfield (1) x (1) Colchester score draw FT
36 Mansfield (0) x (1) Plymouth Away FT
37 Morecambe (2) x (2) Northampton score draw FT
38 Salford C. (0) x (4) Forest G. Away FT
39 Scunthorpe (1) x (1) Bradford C. score draw FT
40 Stevenage (1) x (1) Cambridge U. score draw FT
41 Swindon (0) x (2) Newport Co. Away FT
42 Barnet (0) x (0) Solihull M. no score draw FT
43 Barrow (0) x (2) Maidenhead Away FT
44 Hamilton (2) x (1) Livingston Home FT
45 Hibernian (1) x (1) Celtic score draw FT
46 Kilmarnock (0) x (0) Ross County no score draw FT
47 Rangers (5) x (0) Aberdeen Home FT
48 St. Johnstone (0) x (1) Motherwell Away FT
49 St. Mirren (0) x (0) Hearts no score draw FT