This is the updated 2019 Week 12 UK football pools fixtures, games, results and draws for all matches played this weekend.
Concise News understands that there are no panel fixtures in the week 12 football pools games even as people expect the results.
There are three early kickoffs (EKO) pools fixtures for week 12 and just one LKO this weekend.
Week 12 UK Football Pools Results, Games 2019
Below is the updated week 12 UK football pools results, draws, and fixtures this weekend:
WEEK 12 – UK 2019/2020; 28-29 Sep-2019
|#
|Week 12 2019 Pools Fixtures, Results, Draws
|Result
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|(2) x (2)
|Burnley
|score draw
|FT
|2
|Bournemouth
|(2) x (2)
|West Ham
|score draw
|FT
|3
|Chelsea
|(2) x (0)
|Brighton
|Home
|FT
|4
|Crystal P.
|(2) x (0)
|Norwich
|Home
|FT
|5
|Everton
|(1) x (3)
|Man City
|Away
|FT
|6
|Leicester
|Newcastle
|Sunday
|7
|Sheff Utd.
|(0) x (1)
|Liverpool
|Away
|FT
|8
|Tottenham
|(2) x (1)
|Southampton
|Home
|FT
|9
|Wolves
|(2) x (0)
|Watford
|Home
|FT
|10
|Barnsley
|Brentford
|Sunday
|11
|Blackburn
|(1) x (2)
|Luton
|Away
|FT
|12
|Charlton
|(1) x (0)
|Leeds
|Home
|FT
|13
|Derby
|(3) x (2)
|Birmingham
|Home
|FT
|14
|Huddersfield
|(1) x (1)
|Millwall
|score draw
|FT
|15
|Hull
|(1) x (1)
|Cardiff
|score draw
|FT
|16
|Middlesboro
|(1) x (4)
|Sheff Wed.
|Away
|FT
|17
|Preston
|(3) x (3)
|Bristol C.
|score draw
|FT
|18
|Q.P.R.
|(0) x (2)
|West Brom
|Away
|FT
|19
|Swansea
|(1) x (1)
|Reading
|score draw
|FT
|20
|Bristol R.
|(1) x (0)
|Rotherham
|Home
|FT
|21
|Coventry
|(1) x (1)
|Doncaster
|score draw
|FT
|22
|Ipswich
|(4) x (1)
|Tranmere
|Home
|FT
|23
|Oxford Utd.
|(3) x (0)
|Gillingham
|Home
|FT
|24
|Peterboro
|(3) x (2)
|Wimbledon
|Home
|FT
|25
|Portsmouth
|(1) x (0)
|Bolton
|Home
|FT
|26
|Rochdale
|(0) x (3)
|Wycombe
|Away
|FT
|27
|Shrewsbury
|(0) x (3)
|Fleetwood
|Away
|FT
|28
|Southend
|(0) x (1)
|Accrington
|Away
|FT
|29
|Sunderland
|(2) x (1)
|Milton K.D.
|Home
|FT
|30
|Carlisle
|(1) x (0)
|Oldham
|Home
|FT
|31
|Cheltenham
|(1) x (1)
|Crewe
|score draw
|FT
|32
|Crawley
|(2) x (3)
|Walsall
|Away
|FT
|33
|Exeter
|(1) x (3)
|Grimsby
|Away
|FT
|34
|Leyton O.
|(3) x (3)
|Port Vale
|score draw
|FT
|35
|Macclesfield
|(1) x (1)
|Colchester
|score draw
|FT
|36
|Mansfield
|(0) x (1)
|Plymouth
|Away
|FT
|37
|Morecambe
|(2) x (2)
|Northampton
|score draw
|FT
|38
|Salford C.
|(0) x (4)
|Forest G.
|Away
|FT
|39
|Scunthorpe
|(1) x (1)
|Bradford C.
|score draw
|FT
|40
|Stevenage
|(1) x (1)
|Cambridge U.
|score draw
|FT
|41
|Swindon
|(0) x (2)
|Newport Co.
|Away
|FT
|42
|Barnet
|(0) x (0)
|Solihull M.
|no score draw
|FT
|43
|Barrow
|(0) x (2)
|Maidenhead
|Away
|FT
|44
|Hamilton
|(2) x (1)
|Livingston
|Home
|FT
|45
|Hibernian
|(1) x (1)
|Celtic
|score draw
|FT
|46
|Kilmarnock
|(0) x (0)
|Ross County
|no score draw
|FT
|47
|Rangers
|(5) x (0)
|Aberdeen
|Home
|FT
|48
|St. Johnstone
|(0) x (1)
|Motherwell
|Away
|FT
|49
|St. Mirren
|(0) x (0)
|Hearts
|no score draw
|FT