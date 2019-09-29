BBNaija: How Viewers Voted As Tacha Wins Eviction Battle

Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha, who was disqualified on Friday night for physically attacking fellow housemate Mercy, got the highest number of votes among the five housemates put up for possible eviction this week.

According to the results posted on the Twitter handle of the organisers on Sunday, Tacha got 41.66% of viewers’ votes, Mike received 26.64%, while Ike got 18.90%.

Elozonam got 7.15% and Cindy finished last with 5.65%.

Concise News reports that Frodd, the housemate with the Ultimate Veto Power, had last Monday nominated the aforementioned housemates for possible eviction from the show.

While Cindy exited the house in a surprise eviction on Friday morning, Tacha got disqualified after fighting with Mercy.

Then during the Live Eviction show on Sunday night, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Elozonam and Ike as the next housemates to leave the house.

With the exits of Ike and Elozonam on Sunday night, the finalists for the “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija are Mike, Omashola, Mercy, Frodd, Diane and Seyi.