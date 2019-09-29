BBNaija 2019: Latest News Headlines For Sunday, September 29th

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija 2019 (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has come out to speak on her disqualification, while sending a message across to Biggie, Concise News reports. Tacha became the first housemate to be disqualified since the start of the “Pepper Dem” edition after she got into a fight with fellow housemate Mercy. In a statement on her Instagram page, the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter expressed gratitude to Biggie, stating that her stay in the house was worth it.

Senator Dino Melaye has denied offering to give N30 million to Tacha, the BBNaija housemate disqualified on Friday night. A post shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut had shown that Melaye purportedly said that his wife shed tears when Tacha was disqualified from the show.

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has criticised the organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) over the disqualification of ‘Instagram queen’ Tacha. Taking to his Instagram page, the radio presenter said Mercy ought to have also been disqualified for grabbing an iron, threatening to use it on Tacha.

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has juxtaposed Nigerians’ interest in BBNaija with their condition under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. Concise News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adherent compared the current situation to ‘a lost man who has defecated all over his body obsessing about a pretty butterfly instead of washing his posterior and taking a shower!’ Nigerians Need Same Energy Used For Show – AY Makun The disqualification of BBNaija housemate Tacha has continued to stir reactions as ace comedian Ay Makun has said that if Nigeria must make progress, such efforts are needed. Tacha has been trending on social media as celebrities and fans keep airing their thoughts over her exit from the house, while some have been jubilating. In his reaction, the comedian in a post on his Instagram page, criticised how much energy Nigerians use to show support for the housemates. Tiwa Savage’s Estranged Husband To Be Tacha’s Business Manager? Teebillz, estranged husband of afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage, has demanded connection with former BBNaija housemate Tacha, so as to be her manager.Reacting to her disqualification, Teebillz, who is also a music manager, vowed to make the biggest brand out of Africa.

Popular sex therapist Jaruma has promised to gift former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha N50 million as compensation. Jaruma made the disclosure in a video on her Instagram page on Saturday.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.