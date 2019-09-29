BBNaija 2019: Latest News Headlines For Sunday, September 29th

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Sunday, September 29, 2019.
What Tacha Said About Biggie, Disqualification From House (Full Statement)
Recently evicted Big Brother Naija 2019 (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has come out to speak on her disqualification, while sending a message across to Biggie, Concise News reports. Tacha became the first housemate to be disqualified since the start of the “Pepper Dem” edition after she got into a fight with fellow housemate Mercy. In a statement on her Instagram page, the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter expressed gratitude to Biggie, stating that her stay in the house was worth it.
Melaye Dismisses Claims Of Gifting Money To Tacha
Senator Dino Melaye has denied offering to give N30 million to Tacha, the BBNaija housemate disqualified on Friday night. A post shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut had shown that Melaye purportedly said that his wife shed tears when Tacha was disqualified from the show.
Daddy Freeze Questions Tacha’s Disqualification
Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has criticised the organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) over the disqualification of ‘Instagram queen’ Tacha. Taking to his Instagram page, the radio presenter said Mercy ought to have also been disqualified for grabbing an iron, threatening to use it on Tacha.
Nigerians More Concerned About BBNaija’s Tacha Than ‘Sorry Plight Buhari Put Them In’ – Fani-Kayode
Tacha Gets N50 Million Gift (Video)
Popular sex therapist Jaruma has promised to gift former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha N50 million as compensation. Jaruma made the disclosure in a video on her Instagram page on Saturday.
