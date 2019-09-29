The Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (SGF) Anthony Sani has claimed that banditry and kidnapping began in southern Nigeria.

Sani said this recently where he noted that individually, northerners are developed but lamented that insurgency has been exported to the region from southern Nigeria.

He told Vanguard that, “if we compare the socio-economic status of the North by way of number of universities, schools, roads, etc with what obtains today, however, the pace, majority of northerners count their blessings one-by-one.

“The only regret is the insecurity posed by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, etc, most of which have been exported to the North from the South but which we hope to overcome.

“After all, we know that over the long history of nations and long lives of individuals, the powerful and the powerless, the rich and the poor often switch places.

“Our situation is not beyond redemption given purposeful leadership and the best of every northerner.”